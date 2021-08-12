1,150 IIT-Bombay students got job offers during 2020-21 placement season

Around 1,150 students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) were recruited by 292 companies in the campus placement season of 2020-21, despite Covid-19 affecting the recruitment process.

According to data mentioned in the institute director’s report released last week, of the total 1,261 offers made by recruiters, 1,150 were accepted by students. This is marginally lower than last year’s 1,209 offers.

The Covid-19 pandemic played spoilsport in the campus recruitment process last year after which most IITs chose to conduct the placement process online. Last year when the pandemic broke out, many companies rescinded their offers made to students during the placement drive of 2019-20.

“Given that the placement season was conducted during a raging pandemic and given the market conditions, we are very happy with the number of offers students received,” said a member of the placement office of IIT-B, on the condition of anonymity.

A total of 58 international offers were made this year, with the highest salary being ₹1.4 crore (approx. Euro 157,000). The highest domestic salary offered was ₹64 lakh.

However, the average salary dropped by around 10% in 2020-21 compared to the previous year. The average cost to company for a student had increased from ₹17.49 lakh in 2018-19 to ₹20.08 lakh in 2019-20, but it decreased to ₹17.91 lakh in 2020-21.

“The average salary is subjective to various aspects of the placement season. Considering the pandemic and the market, it is not a significant drop,” said the official.

This year, too, the institute has decided to continue with an online placement season in the interest of students’ safety.