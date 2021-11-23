11k more UG engineering aspirants register for admissions this year

Mumbai Registrations to undergraduate engineering institutes in the state ended over the weekend and official figures shared by the state common entrance test (CET) cell have highlighted that registrations have gone up by over 11,000 this year compared to the last.

From the 96,337 students who registered for admissions in 2020-21, the number stands at 1,07,732 for the 2021-22 academic year.

“Originally, registrations to BTech courses had ended on November 18, but we received requests from several students seeking extension of registration dates. The figures are higher because, unlike last year, when students were stuck in their respective hometowns, more students are open to moving out and applying for institutes away from home,” said a senior official from the state CET cell.

Last year, admissions to most professional courses started in December due to pending petitions in the Supreme Court against reservation quotas. This year, while other courses have already started the registration process, only medical and para-medical course admissions are delayed.

“This year, the financial status of families is better and so is the job sector, so more students are opting for BTech courses,” said Gopakumaran Thampi, principal of Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Bandra.

The first merit list in the common admission process (CAP) will be announced on November 28.