12 rape cases registered in MBVV area in two days

Mumbai: Twelve rape cases have been registered in the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate area, raising concern over women’s safety in the region.

According to the police, since a few of the cases involved minors they have arrested the accused immediately after registering the FIRs.

On Thursday, the Waliv police arrested a 53-year-old cook from a Vasai East-based school for allegedly sexually abusing a Class 4 student after luring her with ₹10 and a few chocolates in the school canteen.

“The incident came to light on Wednesday when the girl went home and removed the ₹10 note from her pocket. When her mother asked her about the source of the money, she revealed that the cook of her school canteen had given her the money after he sexually assaulted her in the washroom. The mother of the girl then approached the police and registered a case against the cook who was allegedly beaten up by the locals before handing him over to the police,” a police officer said.

In another incident at Virar, a 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping his 12-year-old neighbour on the pretext of playing a game. According to the police, the boy called the girl in his bedroom and asked her to lie on the bed and pretend to be a patient while he pretended to be a doctor.

“The boy then raped the girl pretending to check her. The accused threatened the girl that he would rape her younger sister too, if she spoke about the incident to anyone. On Wednesday, after the girl was admitted to the hospital for stomach pain, the parents of the girl found out that she was pregnant,” the officer said.

In a similar case, a man was arrested by the Achole police in Vasai for allegedly impregnating a 12-year-old girl who stayed in his neighbourhood.

Apart from these incidents involving minor girls, the Mira Bhayander – Vasai Virar police have registered nine more rape cases in the past two days. “Women’s safety is our priority. We have registered the cases and are investigating them,” an officer from the MBVV police said.