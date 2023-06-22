Mumbai Around 13 persons suffered minor jolt and were left stunned when a passenger lift collapsed from the fourth floor in the C-wing of the 16-storeyed Trade World building in Kamala Mills compound, Lower Parel on Wednesday. None of them, however, suffered any injuries.

13 escape unhurt as lift collapses in prominent high rise

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the incident, which occurred around 10 am, eight people from the lift went to the nearby Global Hospital and one went to KEM Hospital. All of them were discharged after the check-up. Four of them refused medical attention.

While there were reports that the people in the lift were rescued by the security personnel, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell said that all the people in the lift came out on their own and none of them sustained any injuries.

Sources from the BMC’s building and factories department said the lift collapse was due to disturbance caused by pigeons. Refuting the claim, Sarvesh Khadye, manager at Trade World CHS said, “The safety measures are being examined and the cause is being ascertained. The lift from the fourth floor came down slowly. There were no injuries, and all of them are stable and discharged.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the lift stopped, the people in it stepped out on their own and the claim that they were rescued by the security personnel is wrong, said an official from the civic body’s disaster control cell. “Most of them were HDFC Bank employees, who had their own vehicles and drove to the hospital, while some took a cab,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON