138.2 crore allotted to beautify 963-year-old Shiv temple in Ambernath

Ambernath: The state government on Thursday sanctioned ₹138.21 crore to beautify the 963-year-old Lord Shiva temple complex in Ambernath.

“The Shilahara period Shiv temple at Ambernath, a masterpiece of architecture, is the only surviving structure from that era. We are making efforts to promote it globally. The beautification project will make the city a prominent religious and tourist destination in the country. We are also trying to identify Ambernath as a temple city and this project will be an important step in that direction,” Dr Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, said. (HT PHOTO)

Shinde had pursued a proposal to develop the temple premises and the area around it with the state government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The proposal involves repair and renovation works within 100 metres of the temple and constructions outside the 100 metres. The Department of Archaeology has approved the proposal and the construction work will proceed as per the terms and conditions laid down by the National Monument Authority (NMA).

The entire work inside the temple will be done in black stone. The NMA in its February 14 meeting had approved construction, repairs and renovations of nine areas, including the entrance, the Nandi statue at the entrance, the main road and internal roads, the compound walls, playground and toilets, the parking lot, an exhibition centre and an amphitheatre. The Authority had suggested certain amendments in the proposal for devotee residences and Ulhasnagar ghats.

“The proposals for these two were revised immediately and approved,” Shinde said.

He said the Shiv Mandir Art Festival organised annually by his foundation will be held from March 16 to 19 this year and will bring together well-known artists and cultural performers.