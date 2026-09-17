THANE: Fourteen two-wheelers were gutted and an electrical meter box was completely destroyed after a fire broke out in the parking area of a five-storey residential building in Bhiwandi’s Khandupada around 4.30am on Wednesday, triggering panic among sleeping residents and forcing some to rush out with their families. A few residents experienced breathing difficulties after inhaling dense smoke and were taken to a nearby hospital. No fatalities were reported.

14 bikes gutted in Bhiwandi building parking area; no injuries.

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The fire broke out at Umar Apartment and soon spread to the two-wheelers parked in the area. Residents who spotted the blaze raised an alarm and began trying to control the flames while simultaneously informing the power supply company and fire brigade.

Two fire engines reached the spot and brought the fire under control within two hours. Officials said the flames had started moving towards the upper floors, prompting residents to evacuate the building.

Fire brigade officials suspect a short circuit in the electrical meter boxes may have triggered the blaze. The fire then spread to the vehicles parked nearby. The exact cause, however, is yet to be established and an investigation is underway.

Nitin Chavan, Fire Officer at Bhiwandi Fire Station, told HT, “We received a call regarding the fire at 4.30am and dispatched two fire engines to the spot. We managed to completely douse the flames within two hours. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.”