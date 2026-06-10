MUMBAI: Fourteen teachers from three schools in the city have been booked under the Representation of the People Act (RPA) for allegedly remaining absent from duties assigned to them as part of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

14 teachers booked for skipping SIR duty

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The cases were registered by the Dahisar and Kasturba Marg police based on complaints filed by election officials. Three FIRs have been lodged so far.

According to the complaints, seven teachers from Mangubhai Dattani School in Borivali East, six from Abhinav Vidyamandir School in Borivali East, and one from Topiwala Pushpapark Municipal School in Malad East had been assigned SIR work in the Magathane Assembly constituency.

Officials alleged that the teachers failed to report for duty despite being assigned election-related work. Notices were subsequently issued seeking an explanation for their absence. When no response was received, a second round of notices was sent.

As the teachers allegedly failed to respond or contact election authorities despite repeated notices, complaints were filed with the police, leading to the registration of the cases last week.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the teachers booked in the case said several staff members had genuine difficulties. “Many of us had genuine problems. I was not in town and missed the duty hours,” said Mahesh Kumar Vesave, a teacher from one of the schools. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the teachers booked in the case said several staff members had genuine difficulties. “Many of us had genuine problems. I was not in town and missed the duty hours,” said Mahesh Kumar Vesave, a teacher from one of the schools. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The teachers who have remained absent should have at least informed their supervisor,” said another teacher.

PSI Chakradhar Shinde of Kasturba Marg police station said notices have been issued to the teachers asking them to appear before investigators and explain their absence.