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14.8-cr gold powder mixed with food products seized at Mumbai airport

The seizure has exposed an unusual method of smuggling, in which the gold was reduced to powder and mixed with commonly available food products such as milk powder, oats, rice flour, cake mix, and Nutella

Published on: Sep 27, 2026, 07:45:20 IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: The Mumbai zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three Indian passengers after seizing 9.4 kg of foreign-origin gold worth around 14.81 crore from their luggage at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

₹14.8-cr gold powder mixed with food products seized at Mumbai airport
₹14.8-cr gold powder mixed with food products seized at Mumbai airport

The seizure has exposed an unusual method of smuggling, in which the gold was reduced to powder and mixed with commonly available food products to avoid detection, according to officials aware of the developments.

The three passengers, who had arrived from Dubai, were stopped early Wednesday based on intelligence about the smuggling attempt. DRI officials, assisted by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs, searched their luggage and found around 33.5 kg of food products, including milk powder, oats, rice flour, cake mix, Nutella and coconut milk powder.

Officials found that the smuggled gold, in powdered form, had been mixed with these everyday food products, which were similar in colour and texture, making it difficult to distinguish from the contents of the packets.

During questioning, the three passengers allegedly told investigators that they were working for an organised gold-smuggling syndicate. They were subsequently arrested under the Customs Act.

 
chhatrapati shivaji maharaj international airportdirectorate of revenue intelligencegold smugglingmumbaimumbai‬
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