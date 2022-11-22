14-year-old boy sexually assaults younger boy after watching porn

Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy from his locality last week. According to Sahar police, the accused told them that he wanted to try out the act after watching porn online.

The accused was not known to the victim and sexually assaulted him in a public toilet in the Sahar village last Friday.

“All the residents of the locality use the same public toilet. On Friday, they reached the toilet at the same time and incidentally, nobody was present. During this time, the accused forced himself on the victim,” said an officer with the Sahar police station.

The matter came to light the next day when the victim told his parents about it. The shocked parents rushed to the police station, and the victim was taken for a medical examination, after which an FIR was registered.

“We made a rough sketch of the accused based on the description the victim provided, after which multiple teams fanned out in the locality. We went door to door, checking every house till we found the accused,” said an officer.

The accused boy and his parents were brought to the police station for inquiries. During the questioning, he said that he was watching pornographic content online. He wanted to try out the same and hence forced himself on the victim, the police said.

The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The accused was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the children’s home in Dongri.

Psychiatrist Harish Shetty said that it was important to not take a linear view and delve into the backgrounds of both the accused and the victim in such cases.

“Parental control and government restrictions on access to pornography is just one part of it. The police should involve a counsellor and it is important to find out whether the accused himself was also abused in the past. Both the victim and the accused are in equal need of counselling,” said Dr Shetty.