MUMBAI: A 14-year-old boy was left unconscious and is in intensive care after a group of minors allegedly assaulted him and injected an unknown substance into his neck at a playground in Ghatkopar’s Bhatwadi area on Monday evening, police said.

14-yr-old hospitalised after minors allegedly inject substance into his neck

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The boy was playing at the Municipal School playground in Prem Galli after school when four to five boys, aged between 14 and 15, allegedly approached the group and ordered them to leave, his father said.

When the children refused, the boys allegedly threatened them. Two children left the playground, while one was assaulted, according to the victim’s father.

“My son was also assaulted by the accused. They even injected something into his neck, after which he started feeling drowsy,” he said.

The boy subsequently became unconscious and was taken by a local resident to Sant Muktabai Hospital in Ghatkopar. He started speaking later that night, his father said. Police said he remains in the ICU.

The father said he went to the police station after learning about the incident and informed the police. Police teams reached the area the next morning.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have spoken to the victim. He is telling us something was poked into his neck. He also claims he can identify the boys, as one of them belongs to his school,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have spoken to the victim. He is telling us something was poked into his neck. He also claims he can identify the boys, as one of them belongs to his school,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Once the boy recovers, police plan to take him to the school to identify the alleged assailants.

Police said there are no CCTV cameras in the area. A case was registered on Tuesday under Sections 118 and 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The family is awaiting blood-test reports to determine what substance, if any, was injected into the boy’s neck.

The incident has also sparked concern among local residents about alleged drug use among minors. Rajesh Sawant, who runs an NGO and is associated with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, said residents are planning a protest wearing black armbands.