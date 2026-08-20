MUMBAI: The Pant Nagar police probing the murder of 35-year-old Sapna Ganji in Ghatkopar East found that her mother-in-law allegedly hired a former domestic help for ₹3 lakh to kill her, with the maid roping in her husband, daughter and son to carry out the plan, police said. All five accused have been arrested, police said. Ghatkopar woman’s murder: Mother-in-law paid maid ₹3 lakh for killing

The victim, Sapna Ganji, lived with her 10-year-old son, Shivansh, at Triveni Building in Laxmi Nagar, Ghatkopar East. Her husband, Pramod works with an information technology company in Dubai, while Sapna had returned to India in June with their son.

The murder initially came to light after Sapna’s mother-in-law, Dhanalaxmi Ganji, allegedly told her parents that Sapna had died after falling in the bathroom. Sapna’s father, Rajendra Vallal, a tailor from Nallasopara, reached Rajawadi Hospital and noticed several injuries on his daughter’s body, prompting him to suspect foul play.

Rajendra told police that Dhanalaxmi held a grudge against Sapna after she had filed a harassment case against her in-laws in 2024. Following his complaint, the Pant Nagar police registered a case under sections 103 (murder) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested Dhanalaxmi. A post-mortem examination later confirmed that Sapna had died of strangulation.

During the investigation, Sapna’s son told police that other people had been present in the apartment around the time of the incident. Investigators also examined CCTV footage from the residential society and found that several people had entered the building around 4.30pm on Sunday.

“During questioning, Dhanalaxmi admitted to hatching a plan to kill her daughter-in-law,” a police officer said.

According to police, Dhanalaxmi told investigators that Sapna was a habitual drinker and that the family suspected her of having an affair. Police also found that Sapna’s earlier harassment complaint against her in-laws had added to the strained relationship between her and Dhanalaxmi.

Police said Dhanalaxmi subsequently contacted her former domestic help, Mangala Jadhav, 45, and offered her ₹3 lakh to help kill Sapna. Mangala allegedly then brought her husband Suresh Jadhav, 46, daughter Shivani Jadhav, 21, and son Sajjan Jadhav, 19, into the plan.

The four allegedly entered Sapna’s apartment when she was drinking. “They knew Sapna was drunk. One of them hit her on the head with a glass and then threw chilli powder into her eyes,” said DCP Ganesh Shinde.

The accused allegedly then used a dupatta to strangle Sapna. When she did not die immediately, Suresh and Sajjan allegedly stood on her neck for several minutes, police said.

“Once they confirmed that she had died, the others left. Only Dhanalaxmi remained there,” said Lata Suttar, senior police inspector of Pant Nagar police station.

Police said the accused also cleaned the apartment and tampered with the scene in an attempt to destroy evidence and make the death appear accidental.

“All the accused have been arrested and sent to police custody till August 28,” said Aslam Khatib, the police officer investigating the case.