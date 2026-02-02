‘Tied body to window grill’: Wife, in-laws kill UP Man, stage death as suicide

A man in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly strangled to death by his wife while her parents and brother held him down. His body was later hanged from a window grill with a muffler to make it appear like suicide. Police has arrested the woman and her parents The postmortem report suggested strangulation as the cause of death and the woman and her parents were arrested. (PTI)

The body of 33-year old Jitendra Kumar Yadav was found hanging at his rented house under the Izzat Nagar police station area on January 26, news agency PTI reported, citing Circle Officer (CO) Pankaj Srivastava.

Family held legs as woman strangled man Police said Jitendra was working on a contractual basis at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), while Jyoti was employed as a contract bus conductor with the Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation. Jyoti told investigators that frequent disputes over financial issues had caused strain in their relationship, the report said.

According to police, during one such argument, she alerted her parents, after which her father, mother and brother arrived at the house. Jyoti allegedly admitted that during the altercation, her family members restrained Jitendra by holding his hands and legs, while she strangled him in a fit of rage.

When he became unresponsive, the family allegedly attempted to pass off the killing as a suicide by tying his body with a muffler to a window grill and raising an alarm to mislead neighbours. Police said a detailed investigation into the case is ongoing.

Jitendra, who was a contract employee at the IVRI, was living at the house in Girja Shankar Colony, Kailashpuram, with his wife Jyoti.

Initially reported as suicide The death was initially reported as a suicide, but following a complaint by the deceased’s brother, Ajay Kumar, a case was registered against Jyoti and three others for abetment to suicide, and a post-mortem examination was carried out.

"The postmortem report confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation," the CO was quoted as saying, adding that the accused were subsequently charged with murder.

The postmortem report suggested strangulation as the cause of death and the woman and her parents were arrested. Police arrested Jyoti, her father Kalicharan and her mother Chameli, residents of Durga Nagar locality, on Saturday.

Jyoti's brother Deepak is also an accused, and efforts are on to trace him, police said further.