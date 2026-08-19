Mumbai: A 60-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her 35-year-old daughter-in-law during a late-night altercation at the latter’s flat in Ghatkopar East on Monday, with police suspecting that an old domestic dispute between the two may have triggered the confrontation. The accused, Dhanalaxmi Ganji, allegedly assaulted Sapna Pramod Ganji and banged her head on the floor during a scuffle, police said. Woman held for killing daughter-in-law in Ghatkopar

Sapna, who lived in a separate flat nearby with her 10-year-old son, had returned from Dubai in June, while her husband, Pramod, continues to work there.

The two women had a history of discord. Sapna had lodged a harassment case against her in-laws in 2024. Sapna’s father, Rajendra Ballal, is a tailor and following the case, Sapna moved in with her parents in Nalasopara.

In August 2024, Pramod went to her parents’ home and persuaded her to return with him. The couple subsequently purchased a separate flat and began living there with their son, police said.

In February 2026, Pramod got a job in Dubai and moved there with Sapna and their son. However, in June, Sapna and the boy returned to Mumbai and began living by themselves in their flat.

According to police, Dhanalaxmi went to Sapna’s flat late on Monday after her maid informed her that Sapna was allegedly drunk and screaming. An argument followed and the two women got into a scuffle.

Dhanalaxmi later called police and claimed Sapna had fallen in the bathroom. Sapna was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, but doctors declared her dead.

During questioning, Dhanalaxmi allegedly told police that Sapna had been drunk and shouting at her when she went to the flat. Police, however, found assault marks on Sapna’s body, following which they began probing the circumstances more closely.

“An argument broke out between the two and there was pushing and shoving, during which Sapna fell in the bathroom,” a Pant Nagar police officer said.

Police arrested Dhanalaxmi and booked her under sections 103 (murder) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).