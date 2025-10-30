DDA to upgrade Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market, Pant Nagar parks

In a bid to reclaim and rejuvenate public spaces, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to revamp two key green zones in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar---the main park in the bustling Central Market and the Pant Nagar park.

DDA has invited bids for the project, which is estimated to cost around ₹92 lakh. The revamp includes repairing boundary walls, redesigning walkways, upgrading horticultural features and introducing energy-efficient lighting. The tender specifies that the contractor will be responsible for maintaining the parks for at least one year after completion, ensuring sustained upkeep.

Officials said the project is part of the DDA’s ongoing effort to improve urban commons across Delhi and restore open areas that have suffered neglect due to unauthorized use.

“The main park in Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market is an important recreational spot but has seen deterioration over the years. The revamp will ensure better landscaping, proper drainage and pedestrian-friendly pathways. In addition, the adjoining drains, which have been covered and encroached upon by temporary structures, will be cleared,” a DDA official said.

Residents and market associations have repeatedly raised complaints about the poor upkeep of the park and encroachment along the covered nullahs in the area. The market attracts thousands of visitors daily, but open spaces have shrunk because of encroachments and parking.

Officials said the Pant Nagar park, which serves as one of the green lungs of the residential colony, will also undergo a similar overhaul.

DDA has set a three-month execution timeline once work begins. Officials said preliminary inspections are already underway to assess the extent of encroachments around the covered drains and to coordinate with local bodies for clearance drives.