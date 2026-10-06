Thane: MNS workers allegedly assaulted a deputy station manager at Kalyan railway station on Monday after a woman pointsman accused him of sexually harassing her for six months by allegedly sending obscene messages and repeatedly calling her to his residence. MNS workers assault Kalyan dy station master over harassment claim

The woman, a pointsman, alleged that the official had been harassing her for the past six months by sending obscene messages and calling her to his residence. She had reportedly informed the station master about the alleged harassment twice.

According to her complaint, the station master reprimanded the accused in her presence on both occasions. However, she alleged that the messages and calls continued.

After she said she did not get the response she expected from the railway authorities, the woman approached local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders and showed them the messages allegedly sent by the official.

On Monday, MNS workers went to the official’s cabin with the woman and confronted him with the messages. While questioning him about the allegations, some members of the group allegedly began hitting him.

Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel reached the spot and intervened, preventing the situation from escalating further. A GRP official said a complaint had been registered against the railway official based on the woman’s allegations.