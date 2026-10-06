Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

MNS workers assault Kalyan dy station master over harassment claim

The woman, a pointsman, alleged that the official had been harassing her for the past six months by sending obscene messages and calling her to his residence

Published on: Oct 6, 2026, 07:37:10 IST
By HT Correspondent
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

Thane: MNS workers allegedly assaulted a deputy station manager at Kalyan railway station on Monday after a woman pointsman accused him of sexually harassing her for six months by allegedly sending obscene messages and repeatedly calling her to his residence.

MNS workers assault Kalyan dy station master over harassment claim
MNS workers assault Kalyan dy station master over harassment claim

The woman, a pointsman, alleged that the official had been harassing her for the past six months by sending obscene messages and calling her to his residence. She had reportedly informed the station master about the alleged harassment twice.

According to her complaint, the station master reprimanded the accused in her presence on both occasions. However, she alleged that the messages and calls continued.

After she said she did not get the response she expected from the railway authorities, the woman approached local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders and showed them the messages allegedly sent by the official.

On Monday, MNS workers went to the official’s cabin with the woman and confronted him with the messages. While questioning him about the allegations, some members of the group allegedly began hitting him.

Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel reached the spot and intervened, preventing the situation from escalating further. A GRP official said a complaint had been registered against the railway official based on the woman’s allegations.

recommendedIcon
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/MNS Workers Assault Kalyan Dy Station Master Over Harassment Claim
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes