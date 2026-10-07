F’bad: Woman says masked man ‘attacked’ her with blade
A 19-year-old girl was injured after an unidentified masked man allegedly entered her house in Faridabad’s Sector 86 and slashed her face and neck with a blade, police said on Tuesday
A 19-year-old girl was injured after an unidentified masked man allegedly entered her house in Faridabad’s Sector 86 and slashed her face and neck with a blade, police said on Tuesday.
Police said the victim, a college student, said in her complaint that the incident took place at around 1.30 pm on Monday, while she was attending an online class.
According to the victim, the suspect had covered his face with a cloth, forcibly entered the house and fled after attacking her, police said.
A senior police officer said the victim sustained injuries on her neck and forehead.
“Soon after the incident, she alerted her father over the phone, after which he rushed back home and took her to a hospital,” he said.
Quoting the victim’s father, a native of Odisha, the officer said he had moved to Faridabad after the pandemic.
“His daughter had come to stay with him around three months ago for her studies. The two were living at a house in Sector 86 in Budhana village,” he said.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said, “A complaint was filed against an unidentified suspect at Kheri Pul police station on Monday.”
“As of now, after scanning CCTV cameras near the locality, police have not found any suspect approaching the victim’s accommodation on Monday evening,” he said.
“Thus, an FIR has yet to be registered, and an inquiry is being conducted to ascertain if the injuries were self-inflicted,” Yadav said, adding that the victim will be questioned once she is declared medically fit.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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