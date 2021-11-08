15 crore extortion case against Param Bir Singh: Maharashtra CID arrests 2 cops

The Maharashtra crime investigation department (CID), which is probing multiple cases against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, has arrested two serving police officers in a ₹15 crore extortion case.

Inspectors Nandkumar Gopale – who is currently posted with the police training centre, Khandala – and Asha Korke – posted at local arms, Naigaon – were named the co-accused along with Singh in the first information report (FIR) registered with the Marine Drive police station on the complaint of Bhayander-based developer Shyamsunder Agrawal. There are at least three other police personnel, including two deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-rank officers, who were named accused in the case.

CID in a statement said that after collecting evidence, it arrested Gopale and Korke on Monday and would produce them in a local court in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap said that the accused officers had allegedly extorted cash worth ₹50 lakh through a hawala operator from Sharad Agrawal, the nephew of the complainant, by threatening to arrest his uncle in a false case. The hawala operator is an old associate of Sanjay Punamiya, one of the accused in the case and Agarwal’s ex-business partner, Jagtap said.

“The CID officers have managed to obtained scientific evidence against the two officers that indicated that they have accepted ₹50 lakh in cash,” Jagtap added.

The CID is probing an FIR filed on Agarwal’s complaint at Marine Drive police station. Agrawal had alleged that early this year, Juhu police had filed an extortion case, accusing him of having links with underworld don Chhota Shakeel. Later, the police applied Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. Agrawal claimed that based on this false case, Singh and his subordinates extorted money from him at the behest of Punamiya, who is the main accused in the case.

A few days later, Gopale, who was then Mumbai crime branch unit 9 in-charge, raided Agrawal’s Bhayander and Vile Parle residences. During these raids, the accused police officers had illegally seized some partnership documents and other papers without making any official entry. Later, the photocopies of these documents were found from Punamiya’s possession, stated the FIR filed by Marine Drive police.

Singh is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies and the CID is probing at least three of the five FIRs filed against him.

There have already been two non-bailable warrants issued against Singh. A look-out circular (LoC) has also been issued against the former Mumbai Police chief. Apart from this, two open inquiries have also been initiated against the 1988-batch senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer by the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) over the corruption allegations made against him by two serving police inspectors.