Maharashtra: 15 MNS workers booked for vandalising dance bar after Raj Thackeray’s speech in Raigad

MUMBAI: Fifteen Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers have been booked for vandalising a dance bar in Panvel early Sunday morning, just hours after party chief Raj Thackeray launched a scathing attack on illegal bars in the Raigad district during a public speech. 15 MNS workers booked for vandalising dance bar after Raj’s speech in Panvel

Thackeray, who was in Panvel on Saturday to attend the Peasants and Workers Party foundation day event, questioned why illegal dance bars continued to operate in Raigad — the historic capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He alleged that although officially shut down, several such establishments remained operational, often run by “outsiders”. He accused the state administration of turning a blind eye to their activities.

Soon after his remarks, a video surfaced online showing a group of men armed with sticks storming into a bar and ransacking the premises. They smashed liquor bottles, broke furniture, and vandalised the interior, police officials confirmed. The MNS workers were also seen pelting stones at the bar from outside and shouting slogans. Videos of the acts were shot and circulated by party workers themselves.

MNS leader Sandip Deshpande later defended the actions, calling it a “symbolic protest”. “The government must act against these illegal bars. Are they running a bar or protecting it? If they don’t shut them down, people will take action,” he said.

Police have booked MNS functionary Yogesh Chile and 15 others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).Attempts to reach deputy commissioner of police Prashant Mohite (Zone 3, Navi Mumbai) went unanswered.

The MNS, led by Thackeray, has previously faced criticism over its aggressive tactics and for targeting non-Marathi-speaking communities in Maharashtra.