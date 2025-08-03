MNS workers vandalise dance bar in Navi Mumbai: ‘Will not allow…' | Video

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists stormed in and vandalised a local dance bar in Navi Mumbai, saying that such establishments have no place in the holy land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. a group of workers from the MNS entered the building, smashed furniture, and broke bottles of liquor, the police said.(PTI)

"Dance bars have no place in the sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We will not allow such obscenity to thrive in Panvel or anywhere else in the state," an MNS functionary said on the condition of anonymity.

The police said that the attack occurred at Night Riders Bar, on the outskirts of Mumbai's Panvel, where a group of workers from the MNS entered the building, smashed furniture, broke bottles of liquor, and left the place in shambles, PTI reported.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows shattered glass, broken tables, and ransacked interiors.

The incident echoes the MNS party's longstanding cultural and ethical position, presenting itself as an upholder of Maharashtrian values and tradition.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. "We have taken cognisance and begun a probe.

"We are gathering the CCTV footage and recording the statements of witnesses. Nobody is above the law," the official said to reporters. But no arrests have yet been made in the case.

While the bar's owners have yet to issue a public statement, sources say the establishment suffered significant financial damage.