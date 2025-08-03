MUMBAI: The upcoming local body elections in the state are seeing intriguing political manoeuvres – some a rekindling of old ties, others a reaffirmation of solidarity. Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, PWP come together to play Marathi card

On Saturday, the Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), three parties that have seen their strength wane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), shared the stage and played the Marathi pride card to the hilt.

MNS chief Raj Thackerays cautioned residents of Raigad district against “land-grabbing by outsiders”, saying it could be the beginning of the end of the Marathi manoos being in the district. Thackeray was speaking at the PWP’s 78th anniversary celebrations in Panvel, in the presence of key leaders from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). While Thackeray was chief guest, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and state unit chief of the NCP-SP Shashikant Shinde also attended the event.

This is the second time MNS and Sena (UBT) leaders have shared the stage after the political reconciliation between Raj and his cousin, Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray recently. The reunion of the two Thackerays has led to speculation that the MNS and Sena (UBT) could join forces for the upcoming polls. The move is also significant as the MVA wants to stage a show of strength in Raigad, where they have lost ground in recent years.

In his brief speech, Raj Thackeray invoked Marathi pride and Marathi language, attacking the BJP-led Mahayuti government for attempting to buy farm land in Raigad for industries. “You (Raigad locals) must be wary of attempts to grab your land for various projects. Land parcels in Raigad are being purchased by outsiders,” he said.

“Industries are being set up on these lands, but the locals are not being given employment in the companies and projects being set up here. I urge you to not sell your land at any cost. If they ask for your land, demand partnership in the companies. Once you are stripped of your land and language, you will vanish,” he added, referring to the Marathi manoos.

Thackeray took a swipe at the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government for its recent failed attempt to impose Hindi in primary schools in the state. He said if there was no compulsion to impose Hindi in “Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s Gujarat”, why impose it here? “In one of his interviews, Amit Shah had said he is not a Hindi-speaking leader, and his mother tongue was Gujarati,” said Thackeray.

“There is a law in Gujarat which prohibits outsiders from buying agricultural land there. Here, we have been selling our lands to outsiders. Some leaders from Uttar Pradesh have purchased tracks of land in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. When I speak in the interest of the locals, the Marathi people and the state, I am accused of perpetuating divisive politics and regionalism. And what they are doing is in the interest of the state? They have taken major projects and establishments like the diamond bourse to Gujarat from Mumbai,” Thackeray said.

Echoing Thackeray’s comments, Sen (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said it was the need of the hour to come together to ensure that farmers and workers were not suppressed. “It is also necessary to oppose the invasion of outsiders on the culture of Maharashtra.”

The MNS and Sena (UBT) leaders appealed to the people to safeguard the culture of the state. Thousands of acres of land are being acquired by the government in Raigad for various projects including a bulk drug park, an industrial township, the Virar-Alibag corridor, Konkan Greenfield Expressway, among others.

The MVA and the MNS, which is not a constituent of the MVA, are hoping to regain lost ground in Raigad ahead of the polls. The Sena (UBT) lost all three MLAs to the Sena led by Eknath Shinde during the split in the party, while the PWP recently lost its key leaders including party general-secretary Jayant Patil’s brother Pandit Patil and nephew Aswad Patil.

The 78-year-old party, which once had a stronghold in Raigad, is now a shadow of its former self, while the Congress and NCP-SP have conceded ground to the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the MMR.

Now, constituents of the MVA believe the coalition should fight the upcoming elections together. A senior PWP leader said the Sena (UBT) and PWP have moved past their differences after the Lok Sabha, assembly and legislative council elections last year. The PWP’s Jayant Patil lost the council election last year owing to differences within the MVA, especially the non-cooperation from the PWP during the Lok Sabha elections. These differences continued during the assembly elections, resulting in the defeat of key Sena (UBT) and PWP candidates. “Sanjay Raut attending the meet on Saturday indicates that the Sena (UBT) and PWP have decided to bury the hatchet and work together,” the leader said.