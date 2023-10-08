Ulhasnagar

15 month old baby swallows coin, doctors remove using endoscopy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy who swallowed a coin that stuck in his throat was brought to a hospitalin critical condition on Thursday night in Ulhasnagar. The kid was playing at home and he found a rupee coin and swallowed it. His mother noticed that a coin was stuck in his throw and crying a lot.

The boy was brought to Criticare Hospital in Ulhasnagar late at night with a complaint of a coin stuck in his throat. Upon diagnosis, the doctor found that a complicated condition.

Looking at his condition, Dr. Prakash Korani, senior consultant for pediatric gastroenterology and senior doctor at Criticare Hospital, immediately performed a medical procedure to remove the coin from the kid’s throat.

Speaking with HT, Dr. Prakash Korani said, “This procedure is done using a long, flexible tube called an endoscope. The tube has a tiny light and video camera on one end. Our team removed a coin in half an hour. Now, the kid was safe. “

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Endoscopic foreign body removal is a minimally invasive procedure to remove items that have been swallowed and become stuck in the digestive tract. (If an object becomes lodged in the airway and obstructs breathing, emergency medical attention is required.)” said Dr Korani.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON