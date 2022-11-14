15 shots fired after bullock cart race leads to fight

Ambernath In a fight that broke out between two groups over a bullock cart race, led to a shootout in Ambernath’s Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on Sunday. The video of around 15 rounds of open firing went viral on social media, which also showed local pedestrians and motorists running in panic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Shivaji Nagar police station, no one was injured in the incident. However, a car belonging to one of the groups was damaged in the shooting. The incident took place near Sudama hotel in Ambernath MIDC while several vehicles were passing by and parked in the area.

“There was a bullock cart race organised on Sunday morning between two groups. By evening the two groups indulged in some fight which was followed open firing. The windshield of a car was damaged in the incident, however, no one was injured in the incident. Onlookers who heard the sound of the firing said at least 15 rounds were fired one after another,” said an officer of Shivaji Nagar police station, who did not wish to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As of now we are in the process of registering the offence while the investigation for the same has been initiated. We will check if the two groups have any past history. Their statements will be recorded,” added the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON