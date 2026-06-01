150 hutments razed in Mulund for GMLR; residents allege survey lapses

Mumbai: Bulldozers rolled into Mulund’s Amar Nagar on Sunday, bringing down around 150 hutments and commercial structures to clear land for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, even as several residents claimed they had been unfairly excluded from the rehabilitation list and were left scrambling for shelter.

iMumbai, India - May 31, 2026: The Municipal Corporation's T Ward Encroachment Removal Squad demolished 150 unauthorized residential and commercial structures at Amar Nagar and Khindipada on Sunday, clearing obstacles in the construction of the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the demolition followed a detailed survey conducted in 2022 under which 276 residential and commercial structures were found eligible for rehabilitation, while 89 were declared ineligible in the first phase.

Civic officials said eligible beneficiaries were handed keys to rehabilitation flats in Kanjurmarg on May 27. Seven 23-storey rehabilitation towers are being developed, with two already opened for relocation of Amar Nagar residents.

On Sunday, authorities demolished structures belonging to those declared ineligible, along with nearly 18 commercial establishments.

“I have lived here since 1982. This is the only home I have known, but during the survey my home was not even counted. Today I am on the road with nowhere else to go. For now, I will sleep on the street and then see what comes next,” said Chakradhar Jha, 72. “They have not demolished my home yet, but I have voluntarily vacated.”

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{{^usCountry}} A shopkeeper whose premises were demolished said he had been listed as eligible during the survey but had not received clarity regarding rehabilitation. According to him, officials assured him that the issue would be examined after the demolition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A shopkeeper whose premises were demolished said he had been listed as eligible during the survey but had not received clarity regarding rehabilitation. According to him, officials assured him that the issue would be examined after the demolition. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior civic official said authorities were working on rehabilitation plans for affected commercial units. Earlier proposals to relocate them elsewhere in Mumbai were opposed by traders. The administration is now trying to accommodate them within Mulund, while some may be shifted to Bhandup.

Several among those declared ineligible alleged serious discrepancies in the survey.

“We have been staying here since 1991. I submitted every document asked for. But when the final list came a month ago, my name was missing,” said Kavita Surve, 56, whose house was demolished on Sunday. “Right now we will go to a relative’s place in Bhandup. After that we will have to decide what to do.”

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According to a senior BMC official, residents found ineligible had been issued notices on April 6 and again on May 20, directing them to vacate the premises. Officials said those declared ineligible in the draft annexure released around 18 months ago had opportunities to challenge the findings before the final list was published.

Officials further said some rehabilitation units could not be handed over because beneficiaries had yet to pay approximately ₹40,000 required to take possession of the 300 sq ft flats in Kanjurmarg.

Meanwhile, residents who have already shifted to Kanjurmarg alleged that the rehabilitation buildings are not fully ready. Resident Abhijit Patange who relocated claimed that lifts were malfunctioning, taps were not working and several flats had leakage issues.

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The civic body maintained the demolition was necessary to complete pre-construction work before the monsoon ended so GMLR construction could begin immediately after the rainy season.