150K IIT aspirants appear for JEE-Advanced online, say test was moderately difficult

Over 150,000 aspirants appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) – a one-way entry to the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on Sunday. The exam was conducted in two sessions in the online mode across the country and majority students found the paper moderately difficult, with the maths section being the most difficult.

“There were tricky questions asked in the Maths section and maximum questions were asked from the Class 9 syllabus,” said Vishesh Rane, a student. This year the JEE-Advanced exam has been conducted by IIT-Kharagpur.

Last year, JEE-Mains was held in two sessions in order to give students a chance to better their score. This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) decided to hold JEE-Mains in four sessions. While the February and March sessions were held as per schedule, the April and May sessions were deferred due to the increasing Covid-19 cases and were finally held in July, August and September.

A total of 1,048,000 students had registered for the exams over four sessions and 939,000 appeared for the tests. The top 250,000 students who cleared JEE-Mains were eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced but only 160,000 registered for the same this year.

“IIT-Kharagpur has maintained the difficulty level of JEE-Advanced paper. Both Maths and Chemistry sections were difficult this year in both sessions. Top scores will be lower as compared to the past two years so students shouldn’t be disheartened,” said Vinay Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) or Rao Academy, a coaching centre.

While the date of results is still unclear, candidates can expect the copy of their responses to be uploaded on the official website on October 5. A provisional answer key to the exam will be made available on October 10.