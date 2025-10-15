Mumbai: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Tuesday issued notices to 152 candidates for allegedly submitting incorrect documents during the ongoing third round of medical admissions under the state quota, setting a deadline of October 16 to submit valid documents. 152 medical aspirants under CET Cell’s scrutiny for submitting invalid documents

The CET Cell, earlier this month, released the provisional merit list for the third round of admissions, after which several students submitted fresh applications. During document verification of the fresh applicants, it was found that many of these candidates were from regions outside Maharashtra.

“We suspect that some candidates may have used forged documents to secure seats under the Maharashtra quota,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

After receiving multiple complaints about discrepancies in documents uploaded by aspirants, the CET Cell initiated an internal inquiry, which revealed that 152 applicants ​had submitted invalid or inconsistent documents. ​Subsequently, notices were sent to the​m via email, directing them to re-upload original and authentic certificates by 12 pm on October 16​, failing which would result in their disqualification from the admission process.

In an official statement, the CET Cell’s public relations officer said, “The process is still under verification, and it would be premature to comment on any large-scale irregularities. However, the Cell is committed to maintaining transparency and fairness in the admission process. If any malpractice is proven after a detailed inquiry, the matter will be referred to the concerned authorities for further action.”

“This is not the first time such irregularities have surfaced. The system must strengthen the verification process to ensure that only eligible students get admission under the state quota,” an official from the CET cell said.