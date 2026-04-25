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15-hr CR block on Kalyan-Kasara corridor to disrupt services today

The block will be in effect from Saturday noon to 3 am on Sunday, impacting both up and down North-East lines. An additional 75-minute block is also scheduled between Titwala and Vasind around midnight on Sunday. Nearly 50 train services are expected to be cancelled

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:12 am IST
By HT correspondent
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MUMBAI: Local train services on the Central Railway will face major disruption this weekend due to a 15-hour traffic and power block between Umbermali and Atgaon for non-interlocking work linked to yard remodelling at Khardi.

15-hr CR block on Kalyan-Kasara corridor to disrupt services today

The block will be in effect from Saturday noon to 3 am on Sunday, impacting both up and down North-East lines. An additional 75-minute block is also scheduled between Titwala and Vasind around midnight on Sunday. Nearly 50 train services are expected to be cancelled.

The work is part of the ongoing third line project between Kalyan and Kasara, along with platform extensions to accommodate 15-car suburban trains.

Suburban services will be the worst affected, with no local trains operating between Asangaon and Kasara during the block period. Several Kasara-bound locals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will be short-terminated at Asangaon, Titwala or Vasind, while trains from Kasara will originate from these intermediate stations. The 2.42 pm Kasara–CSMT local on Saturday has also been cancelled.

 
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