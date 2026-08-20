NAVI MUMBAI: A 15-year-old Kurla boy drowned at Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar on Wednesday morning after he reportedly went there with friends instead of school, police said. The deceased, identified as Pranav Rakesh Mishra, was found trapped in a rocky crevice around 10-12 feet underwater and was pulled out by firefighters after a search operation.

15-year-old drowns at Kharghar waterfall

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Pranav, who lived at Khot Chawl in Kurla West, had left home on Tuesday, August 18, telling his family he was going to school. Police said he instead travelled to Pandavkada waterfall with his friends, where he reportedly drowned.

According to the police, when he did not return home, his parents went to the Kurla police to lodge a missing person case. The police then received information from the Khargar police department about a drowning incident.

A distress call about a person drowning was received by the CIDCO Kharghar fire station on Wednesday. A fire brigade team rushed to the waterfall and began searching the water.

Firefighters eventually located Pranav trapped in a rocky crevice at a depth of around 10 to 12 feet. They pulled him out and brought him down the hill on a stretcher.

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{{^usCountry}} He was taken to Panvel Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Kharghar police have registered an accidental death report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Police are probing why Pranav entered the water and the circumstances that led to his drowning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was taken to Panvel Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Kharghar police have registered an accidental death report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Police are probing why Pranav entered the water and the circumstances that led to his drowning. {{/usCountry}}

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The rescue team included fire rescuer Prashant Darekar, firemen N M Kadu, U M Patil, C C Pawar and S B Mohite, and driver/operator S V Patil.