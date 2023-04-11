Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 15-year-old girl kills self after family takes away mobile phone

15-year-old girl kills self after family takes away mobile phone

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 11, 2023 01:08 AM IST

A 15-year-old girl died by suicide in Mumbai after a fight with her family over excessive social media use. She had run away from home before jumping off a building.

Mumbai: A 15-year-old girl died by suicide jumping off the terrace of a seven-storey building in Malad on Saturday. Allegedly, she was upset following a fight with her family after they snatched away her mobile phone.

HT Image
HT Image

Police said that the teen, who was a standard nine student, had run away from her home in Malvani on Saturday afternoon after an argument with her family over the amount of time she spends on social media. Around 6pm that day, she jumped off the terrace of a building in Liberty Garden, Malad. Locals called the police on finding her body and she was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“At that time, we did not know the girl’s identity. So, we circulated the picture amongst residents to get help in finding out her family. They reached out to us on Sunday,” said Ravindra Adane, senior inspector of Malad police. He added that the body was handed over to the family after the post mortem on Sunday afternoon.

Police sources said the family has claimed that the girl had been depressed for some time. She had even attempted to end her life before by slitting her wrists.

The family had reported her missing on Saturday night. As she is a minor, the Malvani police registered a case of kidnapping. The standard nine student used to live in Malvani’s gate number 8 with her parents and three siblings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
family doctors police terrace mumbai social media kidnapping parents identity suicide depression argument minor malad home fight + 14 more
family doctors police terrace mumbai social media kidnapping parents identity suicide depression argument minor malad home fight + 13 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out