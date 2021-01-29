15-year-old survives 35-foot fall from terrace near Mumbai

Ajay Pawar, a 15-year-old, survived a 35-foot fall from the terrace of his building in Vasai while playing with his friends. The incident took place when Ajay, a Class 10 student studying in a school in Mount Abu, was trying to retrieve his footwear which fell on a scaffolding while playing. He stepped on a plastic sheet, which was there as part of the scaffolding cover to let sunlight in. But it broke owing to his weight and he fell. A cycle parked outside the building broke his fall.

Hearing the commotion, society members rushed to the spot. “We first took him to a local hospital but later shifted him to Tungha Hospital in Mira Road where he is undergoing treatment,” said Ajay’s father Laxman, 48.

The teenager lives with his family consisting his father, mother and elder brother at Anand Nagar in Vasai (West).

Laxman said after the plastic tore, Ajay fell 35 feet. “He fell on a cycle parked in the society premises and hence was saved. He has received injuries to his chin and hand,” he said.