16-year-old drowns in Thane quarry

A 16-year-old boy drowned in a quarry in Kalwa on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the deceased, identified as Jeet Verma, had gone for a swim in the water in the quarry at Thakur pada around 2.30pm, along with seven of his friends, identified as Dhruv Verma, Prem Chavan, Farukh Shah, Ishak Khan, Vishal Yadav, Rohit Chaudhari and Abdulla Ghani. “Jeet seems to have misjudged the depth of the water and drowned,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, TMC’s regional disaster management cell.

Jeet’s friends raised an alarm and the Thane Fire Brigade was informed, after which personnel from the Kalwa police station, RDMC, the Thane disaster response force and the Jawahar Baug unit of the Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. “We had to call it off in the evening, as the visibility was decreasing. We will resume the operation on Wednesday morning,” Kadam said.

All eight youths were residents of Mhatre Compound in Poud Pada, Thane.

The Kalwa police have initiated an inquiry into the incident.