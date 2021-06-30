Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 16-year-old drowns in Thane quarry
mumbai news

16-year-old drowns in Thane quarry

A 16-year-old boy drowned in a quarry in Kalwa on Tuesday afternoon
By Gautam S Mengle, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:33 AM IST
HT Image

A 16-year-old boy drowned in a quarry in Kalwa on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the deceased, identified as Jeet Verma, had gone for a swim in the water in the quarry at Thakur pada around 2.30pm, along with seven of his friends, identified as Dhruv Verma, Prem Chavan, Farukh Shah, Ishak Khan, Vishal Yadav, Rohit Chaudhari and Abdulla Ghani. “Jeet seems to have misjudged the depth of the water and drowned,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, TMC’s regional disaster management cell.

Jeet’s friends raised an alarm and the Thane Fire Brigade was informed, after which personnel from the Kalwa police station, RDMC, the Thane disaster response force and the Jawahar Baug unit of the Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. “We had to call it off in the evening, as the visibility was decreasing. We will resume the operation on Wednesday morning,” Kadam said.

All eight youths were residents of Mhatre Compound in Poud Pada, Thane.

The Kalwa police have initiated an inquiry into the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP