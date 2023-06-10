16-year-old girl falls to death from an abandoned building in Belapur

Navi Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl was killed after falling from the seventh floor of an abandoned building, where she was said to be drinking beer with two friends, in Sector 5 of Belapur on Thursday night.

The 16-year-old girl fell from the seventh floor of this abandoned building in CBD Belapur on Friday. (BACHCHAN KUMAR / HT PHOTO)

The girl’s two friends have been identified as Shivam Nanavare, 20, and Sai Kadam, 23. As of now, the police have ruled out any foul play but said they will take necessary steps if investigations throw up anything suspicious.

The girl, who was a resident of Panvel, had left home on Wednesday saying that she was going to a friend’s house. On Thursday at 2pm, she had last spoken to her mother and had told her that she would be returning home by evening. She would have turned 17 on July 5.

According to the police, it is suspected that the girl, who had cleared her SSC exams, was consuming alcohol along with her two male friends in the abandoned building. At some point, she lost her balance and fell into a duct from the seventh floor to the first floor.

“She had informed her family that she was going to a friend’s house. I am not sure if the family is aware who the friend is,” said Sushil Jadhav, a distant relative of the victim.

The girl was with her childhood friend Nanavare, who works at a supermarket near the abandoned building. Later, Nanavare called his friend Kadam, who works at an automobile showroom in Kamothe, and asked him to join them for a ‘beer party’ at the building. The police have claimed to have found empty alcohol bottles in the building.

“We are awaiting the post-mortem report. We are yet to get the body from the General Hospital in Vashi. Once we get the PM report, we will decide on our further course of action,” added Jadhav.

According to the police, as of now no foul play is being suspected. “Since the girl is a minor, we are handling the case sensitively and investigating the case thoroughly. As of now, only an accidental death has been reported and if anything suspicious is found, we will file the necessary case,” said Pramod Toradmal, senior police inspector from NRI Coastal police station.

According to the police, the girl was at Nanavare’s residence since Wednesday and they both are childhood friends. The girl stayed with a younger brother, her mother, who works as a house help, and a paralyzed father.

