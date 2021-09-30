Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 17 people stuck at Navi Mumbai’s Pandavkada Waterfall due to heavy rain, rescued
mumbai news

17 people stuck at Navi Mumbai’s Pandavkada Waterfall due to heavy rain, rescued

The forest department had banned entry to the Pandavkada Waterfall and Kharghar Hills in June earlier this year in view of the numerous accidents that took place in the past few years.
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:40 AM IST
The visitors who were from Dharavi and Chembur had entered the waterfall by crossing a stream in the morning. However, due to incessant rains that stream got swollen by afternoon making it impossible for them to return to the city. (SOURCED.)

Seventeen people including nine women, who had been visiting the Pandavakada Waterfall at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai for a picnic, were stuck in the hills as the water level of a stream increased due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Officials from Kharghar and Kalamboli fire brigades later rescued them using iron ladders.

According to the police, the visitors who were from Dharavi and Chembur had entered the waterfall by crossing a stream in the morning. However, due to incessant rains that stream got swollen by afternoon making it impossible for them to return to the city. Among the rescued people, seven were minors.

The forest department had banned entry to the Pandavkada Waterfall and Kharghar Hills in June in view of the numerous accidents that took place in the past few years.

An officer from Kharghar fire station said, “We along with the officials from Kalamboli fire station reached the spot within a few minutes of receiving the call and rescued the people using iron ladders. The rescue operation continued for three hours and no one suffered injuries. The visitors belonged to the 16-27 age group except for a woman who was 48.”

RELATED STORIES

Sandipan Shinde, senior inspector of Kharghar police station said, “We allowed them to go home in the evening requesting them not to repeat the same mistake in future. We have not registered any case against them yet.”

In a similar incident, as many as 116 people, including 78 women and 5 children were stuck at Kharghar Hills on July 18. The local police and the fire brigade officials rescued them safely after a few hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Crops on 1.1 mn hectares in central Maha damaged in torrential rain in three days

3 wards in Mumbai have less than 100 active Covid-19 cases

In Mumbai, schools for classes 8 to 12 to reopen from October 4

Delisle ROB construction delayed as oxygen diverted for Covid patients
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP