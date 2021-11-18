1.78mn in Thane district yet to take first vaccination dose against Covid: Data

Almost a week after Mumbai completed 100% first dose coverage of the Covid-19 vaccine on November 13, Thane district data suggests that 1.78 million people are yet to take the first dose. The district’s eligible adult population is 9.9 million, and the overall population (2011 Census) is 11 million.

According to data released by the district information officer, 1.07 million people from Thane’s urban pockets are yet to take the vaccine, while 6,34,000 from the rural areas haven’t been inoculated yet. The rest are from other areas. Manish Renge, district health officer (DHO), said, “While it is true that around 1.78 million in Thane district are yet to get the first vaccine dose, the vaccination drive has picked up pace. Between 40,000 and 60,000 people are getting vaccinated every day at present.”

Until earlier this week, Thane District completed inoculations of 8.86 million beneficiaries. Among these, 5.686 million received at least one dose, while 3.18 million are fully vaccinated. In effect, around 78% of the overall beneficiaries have been inoculated at least once and 42% are fully vaccinated.

Officials said vaccine hesitancy, a shortage of doses in May and June, a reluctant tribal population of over 1.5 million and disparity in distribution of doses are some of the reasons for this gap between Thane and Mumbai.

Thane District is also more complex than its more famous neighbour. It comprises six municipal corporations: Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Ulhasnagar and Kalyan-Dombivli.

According to official district information office data for only public vaccination centres, Navi Mumbai has completed 51% first-dose coverage, Mira Bhayander 45%, and Thane 36%, Bhiwandi-Nizampur 36%, Kalyan Dombivli 34% and Ulhasnagar 27%. These figures do not include private vaccination data, which could take the percentages up.

Dr Ravindra Sanglikar, pulmonologist, Vedant Hospital, Thane, said, “It’s been two weeks after Diwali, and there is no rise in Covid cases. It would seem the district has developed some level of herd immunity. However, getting vaccinated is important and the unvaccinated population will definitely have a role to play in case a third wave happens. Thane has a significant moving population, and many commute to Mumbai for work. The low vaccination figures can prove risky for Mumbai as well.”

Dr Santosh Kadam, president, Indian Medical Association, Thane chapter, said, “If 100% vaccination is achieved we can avoid a third wave. Moreover, with herd immunity and vaccination, the need for hospitalisation will reduce. We can make use of makeshift Covid facilities and avoid a lockdown-like situation if more get vaccinated.”

Renge explained, “Access to vaccination centres, and remote pockets within city limits are primary reasons for Thane district lagging. Besides, there was shortage of vaccine doses from May all the way up to mid-August. When supply stabilised, the festive season began and people were reluctant to visit vaccination centres. Some even went to Mumbai for their inoculation.” To increase reach, therefore, authorities said they are conducting vaccination drives in public places and installing mobile vaccination centres.

Then, there is the tricky question of disparity in supply. District officials claim that Thane did not receive adequate doses. “When vaccination was started for all, Thane received far fewer doses than Mumbai,” a senior officer said on condition of anonymity. “Now when Mumbai has achieved its target, Thane is getting enough doses. There was a time when there was chaos and one could see long queues outside vaccination centres.”

District authorities said they aim to complete 100% first dose vaccination by end of November. “Unlike Mumbai, Thane has a huge rural and semi-urban population in areas such as Ambernath and Badlapur. Reluctance and a lack of awareness about the benefits of the vaccine kept many away. However, with increased inoculations and awareness initiatives, a positive response is noted,” said Rajesh Narvekar, district collector, Thane. Narvekar has ordered all civic bodies, municipal councils and gram panchayats to identify pockets that have proportionally less-vaccinated populations.

Thane Municipal Corporation data says 27% of the people within the corporation limits have not taken even one dose. That number rises to 30% in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, on the other hand, says 95% of its eligible population has taken the first dose. “We have undertaken a door-to-door survey to check those that are still unvaccinated,” an NMMC officer said.

Dr Anjali Chaudhari, district vaccination officer, Thane, said, “There is fear and reluctance in the minds of some in the district’s rural areas. Conducting the drive in public places will allow them to notice how fearlessly people are getting vaccinated and this may drive their fear away.”

According to Zilla Parishad officials, the harvest season and Diwali festivities were the reason for a low turnout and the general lack of interest to get vaccinated from among those in the rural areas of Thane district. From November 11 till November 18 a special drive focusing on creating greater awareness with the help of teachers, gram panchayat members, and women and child development officials was initiated in rural areas. Moreover, around 1.5 million people from tribal pockets are being reached out to, Zilla Parishad officials said.

