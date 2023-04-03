Minor booked for molesting 8-year-old boy

Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy was booked for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old boy in Bandra East. The accused has been sent to the remand home, while the victim will be sent for therapy.

“When the accused was taking the survivor to the house, one of his older cousins saw them going upstairs. The cousin ran to bring the boy’s father there. The father and some of the children who were playing went to look for him together towards the empty house,” said the officer. He added that when they went upstairs to the vacant house, the boy was nowhere to be found. (IMage for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday evening, the children of the colony were playing in a garden, when the accused – who also lives in the same neighbourhood – approached the eight-year-old boy and took him to one of the vacant houses in the area and molested him.

A police officer from Nirmal Nagar police said that the accused was subsequently booked under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code as well as the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

“When the accused was taking the survivor to the house, one of his older cousins saw them going upstairs. The cousin ran to bring the boy’s father there. The father and some of the children who were playing went to look for him together towards the empty house,” said the officer. He added that when they went upstairs to the vacant house, the boy was nowhere to be found.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a statement of the victim’s father, the boy was found hidden under a pile of blankets. “He also told us that they could find the boy as he was trying to scream for help despite being gagged. The boy later told his father what had happened to him and also that the accused had threatened him to not tell anybody about the incident,” said the officer.

Some of the men from the community then took the accused to the Nirmal Nagar Police Station. The police booked him based on the father’s statement as the child was not in the state to speak to the police. The accused was subsequently sent to the Dongri Children’s Home.

After the mandated medical check-up of the victim was done, he has been advised to start therapy soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}