17-year-old drowns in Kharghar lake

NAVI MUMBAI: A 17-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a rain-filled lake behind Bharati Vidyapeeth in Kharghar on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased, Ashraf Sheikh, was a resident of Dharavi, and he was visiting Kharghar on Tuesday with a group of friends. After the entire group ventured into an overflowing lake for a swim, Sheikh reportedly misjudged the depth of the water and began drowning. His friends attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful, police said.
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After former Belpada village sarpanch Sanjay Gharat informed the Kharghar police about the incident, police personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The body was retrieved by evening, police said.
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