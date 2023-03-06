17-year-old from Ahmednagar detained for leaking HSC maths paper

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has detained a 17-year-old boy from the Ahmednagar district on Sunday for allegedly leaking the HSC mathematics exam paper on WhatsApp. The FIR was registered in Shivaji Park police station on Saturday after a class 12 student at an examination centre in Dadar received the maths question paper on WhatsApp at 10:17am, 23 minutes before the students were allowed to take their seats inside the exam hall on Friday.

Police said we have nabbed a minor boy who had sent the paper on WhatsApp from Ahmednagar district to a student in Mumbai. The minor will be brought to the city and we will also question the Mumbai-based student. After recording their statement, we will hand over both students to the children and remand them home.

The Shivaji Park police registered a case of copying and malpractice in the HSC mathematics paper of the science stream, against four persons, including three students and one person believed to be a teacher.

Satish Kasbe, senior inspector of Shivaji Park police station said, “The incident came to light on Saturday when the director of the examination approached the police. He claimed that a student was sitting in the class with his mobile phone on Friday and he received a portion of the paper which was sent by his friend who had also received it from another friend. It was noticed by the supervisor of the examination hall in the school at Dadar on Friday.”

The FIR was registered and immediately transferred to the crime branch unit 5 for investigation. Deputy commissioner of police Prashant Kadam of the crime branch who has been monitoring the investigation said, “One student from Ahmed Nagar detained who sent the paper to another student in Mumbai later shared by Mumbai to his friend within few minutes before the exam started”. All three students will be verified with each other and will try to get the further link in the case, added Kadam.