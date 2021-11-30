Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
17-year-old stabs autorickshaw driver, held

Published on Nov 30, 2021 05:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

The Dindoshi police on Monday nabbed a juvenile robber for stabbing an autorickshaw driver multiple times.

According to the police, the incident took place at Goregaon (East) bus stop. The complainant Vikram Singh, 25, was on his way to the depot looking for passengers at 9.35pm on Monday when a boy flagged the auto and approached him. As Singh stopped, the 17-year-old informed him that his wife had gone missing and needed to drive around to find her.

Singh agreed to help him to look for his wife. After travelling for five minutes the accused asked Singh for his mobile phone to call his relatives. The victim agreed; however, instead of calling his relatives, he called his friends and asked them to meet him at a deserted stretch of road, towards Malad.

The driver suspected foul play and asked the accused to return his phone and get off the rickshaw. “The accused then pulled out the knife from his pocket and stabbed him over five times on his shoulder, arms and stomach,” said a police officer attached to Dindoshi police station.

The officer said passers-by called up the police station and reported the assault. The police arrested the juvenile, as he had a previous case registered against him and had also spent time in the children’s home and a correction facility. The officer said, the accused allegedly targeted auto drivers and ran with their mobile phones and cash after threatening them with the knife.

