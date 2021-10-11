18-month-old cat of TV actor rescued by authorities in Thane

Marathi Television actor Gauri Kulkarni’s cat, which was stuck for over an hour on the parapet of the terrace of her high rise apartment, was successfully rescued by the fire brigade and Thane disaster management team on Monday, officials said.

The cat, Mishti, barely 18 months old, was unable to jump back on the terrace after falling off the gap between window grills on the parapet, officials said.

Kulkarni who resides on the fifth floor of Iris Tower near Horizon Prime in Kasarvadavli, called the fire brigade officials after Mishti accidentally climbed the parapet.

Fire brigade officials immediately informed the Regional Disaster Management team while two of the officials went to check the situation and whether they would need more manpower.

Mishti couldn’t move from the place and started meowing loudly. The family members tried to reach out to her in vain.

Disaster Management Cell head, Santosh Kadam said, “ Our team first tried to rescue it with the help of ropes but it didn’t work out. Then we decided to show her some food so that she could at least try to come a little closer. This trick worked out and we were able to rescue her within 20 minutes after reaching the spot. Mishti is safe and has no injury marks on her body.”

Kulkarni acts in a Marathi television serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte and also worked in few Marathi films.