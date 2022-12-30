18-year-old dies after bike hits tempo in Kurla

Mumbai: An 18-year-old boy – who was riding a bike – died and the pillion rider was seriously injured after their bike crashed into a tempo in Kurla West. The tempo took a right turn without flashing any indicator.

The deceased – Tausif Rahat Ali Shaikh – and the injured – Sahil Ansari – are Dharavi residents and are neighbours. Both of them were in their first year of BA course in a South Mumbai college, said Sanjay Jauras, police sub-inspector, Kurla police station.

The duo had gone to CST Road at Kurla to buy spare parts for the bike on Thursday evening. While returning, Shaikh was driving and when they reached Manohar Compound at LBS Road, a tempo – which was taking a right turn – hit their bike.

“The tempo took the turn without any indication because of which Shaikh could not control his bike and crashed into it,” said Jauras.

Shaikh sustained severe head injuries. Both of them were rushed to the Sion Hospital where Shaikh was declared brought dead. Ansari fell a few feet away owing to the impact of the collision and received several injuries. Police officers said his condition is stable and is likely to be discharged in a day or two.

The tempo driver was nabbed by local residents after the incident and handed over to the police team that had rushed to the spot. He was arrested and produced before the court on Friday.

A case has been registered against the tempo driver under sections 304A (causing death due to rash and negligent driving), 279 (driving any vehicle, or riding, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1984.