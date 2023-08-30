Man held for raping and impregnating 14-year-old sister

Thane: An 18-year-old man has been arrested for raping and impregnating his 14-year-old sister when their parents left home for work. Both were blood-related and lived in the same house in Bhiwandi. In April this year, their parents left for their native village in South India. Taking advantage of the situation, he forced her to have sex with him, said a police officer.

The victim did not disclose the incident to anybody and was repeatedly raped by her brother when their parents, who work in private companies, were at work.

The incident came to light when she was admitted to a government hospital a week ago due to her deteriorating health, and the doctor told the family that she was pregnant.

“The doctors informed us, and her mother came to lodge a complaint later on. We have taken the girl’s statement and registered a case under IPC 376 (punishment for rape) (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) (f) (a relative, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape). We have also added sections of the POCSO Act,” said a police officer from Kongaon police.

