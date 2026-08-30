18-year-old man found murdered near Vashi’s Mini Seashore

NAVI MUMBAI: An 18-year-old man was killed in a late-night attack at Vashi’s Mini Seashore and his body was found on a footpath near St Mary’s Garden in the early hours of Saturday. Police have launched a search to trace the attacker.

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The deceased, identified as Sujankumar Feku Mahato, worked at a Chinese restaurant in Koparkhairane, had suffered multiple injuries allegedly caused by a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

The attack allegedly took place sometime between 9pm on Friday and 3.56am on Saturday, according to the FIR. Mahato was found on a footpath beside the gate of St Mary’s Garden on Mini Seashore Road in Sector 9, Vashi.

“A lady and a fellow passerby notified the police about the deceased lying injured on the roadside after which the police reached the spot and traced relatives of the deceased and informed them about the incident,” said ACP Adinath Buddhwant.

The teenager had suffered severe injuries to his head, hands and other parts of his body after allegedly being attacked with a sharp weapon, said the investigating officer. He later succumbed to his injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} What led to the attack remains unclear. Police are investigating whether Mahato was targeted over a personal dispute or whether another motive was behind the assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What led to the attack remains unclear. Police are investigating whether Mahato was targeted over a personal dispute or whether another motive was behind the assault. {{/usCountry}}

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A murder case was registered at Vashi police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, based on a complaint filed by Mahato’s mother, Rubidevi Feku Mahato, 34.