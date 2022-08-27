19 year old stuck in drain for 2 days, rescued
After the BMC workers stepped inside the drain, and searched for 10 minutes, they spotted the young man lying in the drain
Mumbai: A 19-year-old man with autism who was stuck for the past two days in an open drain in Goregaon (east) was rescued by the Vanrai police and local municipal staff on Friday.
The police along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff rescued the young man from an open drain near a petrol pump at the Aarey Milk Colony signal. “The drain is open at one side and is around 20 feet deep,” said a police officer from the Vanrai police station.
Rajesh Nandimath, senior police inspector of Vanrai police station, said that the parents of the young adult had approached the police station on August 23 after they found him missing from the house in Bimbisar Nagar.
“His parents said that his entire day is based on a specific timetable. He ventures out of the house rarely and goes to nearby places only. On Tuesday when his parents did not find him in the vicinity, they immediately came to us,” said Nandimath.
After lodging a missing persons complaint, the police started searching the areas nearby Bimbisar Nagar in Goregaon but could not find the 19-year-old. The parents also looked for him in nearby hospitals, gardens and other public spots.
Nandimath said that later the officers scanned the CCTVs recordings on the Western Express Highway and other connected roads. “We then found him walking on the Eastern Express Highway and going towards the Aarey Milk Colony signal but after crossing the nearby petrol pump, we could not spot him on the CCTV footage.”
After the BMC workers stepped inside the drain, and searched for 10 minutes, they spotted the young man lying in the drain.
“We rescued the missing teenager who had suffered minor injuries but was covered in filth. We rushed him to the hospital as he was dehydrated and injured,” added Nandimath.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics