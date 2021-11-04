19-year-old attacks girlfriend’s father in Bhiwandi for not allowing them to talk to each other; arrested

A 19-year-old allegedly attacked his girlfriend’s father with a chopper in Bhiwandi for not allowing them to talk to each other. The 49-year-old father suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

The injured has been identified as Mohammed Ansari, a resident of Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi. On Wednesday night, he was talking to his friend on the road when the accused, Arbaj Khan, came to talk to him and asked why he had issues with him talking to his daughter and niece.

Ansari started shouting at him and scolded him for following, stalking and unnecessarily calling them.

A Shanti Nagar police officer said, “Ansari got angry because his daughter and niece complained to him about the accused’s harassment. On the other hand, the accused claimed they were just friends and therefore he talks to them and meets them. Ansari scolded him in front of many people and asked him to get a job instead. The accused got furious and he started attacking Ansari’s head with a knife till he was in a pool of blood. Before passers-by could stop him, he fled the spot. But police formed a team to arrest him within three hours. Ansari has serious injuries on his head and is admitted to a hospital.”

