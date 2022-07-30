19-year-old boy rescued from dumping ground in Kalwa, admitted to mental hospital

A 19-year-old boy, spotted sitting on a dumping ground in Kalwa near Vitawa for the last several days, was finally helped by a few good Samaritans in Thane.

The residents tried talking to him to move him out of the dumping ground. Later, with the help of Thane Municipal Corporation and a police constable, the teenager was produced before a district court with his medical report. The court gave directives to admit him to the Thane Mental Hospital.

It was not easy to get him out of the place and complete the legal procedure. He used to sit on a bike, jump from one place to another, run away in the court premises, sleep on the bench in the court or talk to anyone in the premises. It seemed like he wanted to talk too much but no one understood what he was saying. He was not ready to change his clothes. Also, he remembered nothing about himself. He did not eat anything for a day but his energy was tremendous. His cuteness made everyone who helped him to stay till the end to ensure that he was going into safe hands.

Kasber Augustine, a city-based activist who was one of the residents to help, said, “I got the video and photo of the youngster from a friend. It was touching as this healthy, good-looking youngster was sitting, eating and sleeping on the dumping ground for the last four to five days. He was eating scrap from the garbage, wore a raincoat and spoke in a different language. No one was daring to make him come out of that dump. Some of us residents came forward and called for an ambulance.”

He was first checked at the mental hospital and later produced in the court.

Bramhanand Patil, Kalwa police constable, joined the rescuers, and said that managing him was difficult. “I was initially worried but then was encouraged seeing the residents and the Regional Disaster Management Cell trying to convince him. The person is young and nice that everyone was thinking why he had come here or what really had happened. We had written a report to produce him in court, where even the judges were touched and allowed him to be treated at the mental hospital.”

Patil said that he was speaking in Bihari but was unclear. He said that they all prayed that the youngster remembers his whereabouts and is reunited with the family.

Dr Sandip Divekar, dean of the mental hospital, said, “This 19-year-old boy was brought to us on Friday afternoon by police and social workers. He was not able to remember anything. His clothes were torn and he was stinking. We will undertake his treatment. He will take time to recover and remember things. He is adjusting well with other inmates and we have received no complaints of violent behaviour.”

Augustine and fellow residents went to meet the youth on Saturday. “We were surprised to see him all cleaned up, wearing clean clothes and sleeping on a bed. He recognised us, started laughing and told us that ‘there was a time when I used to bike at a speed in my area’. But he is still unable to tell his own name and background.”

