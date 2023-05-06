Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Teen attempts suicide inside Kanjur Marg Police Station

Teen attempts suicide inside Kanjur Marg Police Station

ByVinay Dalvi
May 06, 2023 12:03 AM IST

The accused – identified as Arbaaz Ismail Shaikh, a resident of Rashid Compound in Mumbra – was arrested on Thursday and was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Mumbai: A 19-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana, on Thursday allegedly tried to hang himself with a telephone wire inside a lock-up in the Kanjur Marg Police Station. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

“After he was arrested, a medical check-up was conducted at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital in Vikhroli. Later when he was brought to the police station, he was kept in a temporary lock-up,” said a police officer.

“In the temporary lock-up, constable Mahadeo Gavas heard weird noises from inside the lock-up and when he peeped in, he saw that Shaikh had tried to hang himself with the help of a telephone wire. Gavas immediately called for help and released the accused from the wire,” said the police officer, adding that Shaikh was rushed to the nearby Ankur Hospital, where the doctors requested to shift him to Fortis Hospital in Mulund.

The Mumbai police have started a drive against drug peddling and have so far registered around 225 cases with the arrest of 234 persons.

