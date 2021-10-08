2 additional lanes of Kopri Bridge connecting Mumbai and Thane ready for inauguration

The first phase of Kopri Rail Over Bridge (ROB) has been completed. The two additional lanes are ready to be inaugurated.

Despite the assurance to open the bridge by August this year, the last-minute beautification work is still going on. The Kopri Bridge is a vital link between Thane and Mumbai along the Eastern Express Highway and the two additional lanes will help ease out the traffic in the city. However, commuters continue to face traffic snarls as the inauguration of these lanes is delayed.

The work on widening the bridge constructed in 1965 has been delayed multiple times. For the last several years, many agencies including the PWD and MSRDC have been assigned the work. Now, MMRDA has taken over.

“It is ready to be reopened. We only have certain beautification and lighting work going on. All the approvals are also in place. It will be opened shortly” said SVR Srinivas, commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA).

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is awaiting a go ahead from the MMRDA authorities. “The bridge falls under MMRDA and we cannot take a call about its inauguration,” said Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC.

The girders of the bridge were laid down in January after which only the approach road was pending. However, in July, various political parties conducted inspection of these areas and noted that they were ready to be inaugurated. It was announced that within a month it would be opened for vehicles but commuters are still awaiting the launch.

The widening of Kopri Bridge was first proposed 13 years ago when the cost of widening was ₹9Cr. The delay in implementing the plan has escalated the cost to ₹258.76Cr.

The work will be undertaken in two phases. In the first phase, two new lanes were constructed on one side of the bridge. During the work, vehicular movement continued from the existing two-lane bridge. In the second phase, the newly-constructed two lanes will be open for traffic and the MMRDA will demolish the existing two-lane bridge and construct a new one. The second phase is expected to be completed in nine months.

Thane city has been facing traffic snarls regularly with relaxations being implemented in the State post pandemic. The launch of the bridge will be a boon to commuters and can avoid the daily peak-hour rush.

The Kopri Bridge is on the Eastern Express Highway. The eight-lane Eastern Express Highway turns into two lanes on this bridge, leading to a bottle neck during peak hours. Widening the bridge would resolve the peak-hour congestion, giving relief to people going towards Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. This bridge will be a relief for motorists travelling from Mumbai towards Thane, Nashik, Gujarat and Pune. There are around 1.22 lakh vehicles using the Kopri Bridge every day.