2 arrested for smuggling elephant tusks worth 2.50Cr in Kalwa

The Thane Crime Branch unit 1, on Wednesday, nabbed two persons for smuggling elephant tusks worth ₹2.50Cr. The pieces of ivory seized were 34.50cm long and weighed 1.40kg.

On Tuesday, the Thane crime branch officials received a tip off that a man was coming to sell the elephant tusks in Kalwa. A team of officials led a trap and nabbed two accused aged 40 and 42. One of the accused is a gym trainer while the other is unemployed and the two were hoping to earn quick bucks by selling ivory. The prime accused who provided them the tusks is still at large. The police are also unaware as to where the ivory was smuggled into the city from.

Anil Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Thane crime branch unit 1, said, “Our team laid a trap on the information we received from our sources. We have also found evidence against the prime accused and will arrest him soon. The ivory is worth ₹2.50Cr and the two accused were searching for a buyer in the city. They have been remanded to police custody for two days.”