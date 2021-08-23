Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

2 arrested for threatening Mumbai developer

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of crime branch arrested two people after a private developer received threats on multiple occasions
By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:52 AM IST


The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of crime branch arrested two people after a private developer received threats on multiple occasions. The accused have been identified as Anant Shetty, 47, and Hemant Banker, 71.

The police said the complainant had met Banker through a common friend in 2018 and had helped them in business. The complainant alleged that a few months later, Banker’s son and his wife withdrew 35 crore from his account in Dubai by submitting his fake documents and signature. A case has been registered in the matter in Dubai against Banker’s son and wife, who are reportedly in the United Kingdom (UK), said a crime branch officer. When the complainant started asking his money back from Banker, the accused stopped receiving his phone calls.

The complainant further alleged that a man, who identified himself as gangster Vijay Shetty, had called him on July 16, 2019. He allegedly threatened the complainant against taking any legal action on Banker, added the officer.

“The complainant alleged that between July and August 2019, he had received multiple threat calls from Vijay Shetty. Banker also called the complainant and told him that he required more time to return his money,” the remand application of the accused stated.

The complainant approached the police, where a case was registered. “During investigation, we learnt that Banker had allegedly asked Anant Shetty, who knew the gangster, to threaten the complainant, said the officer. The police then arrested Anant Shetty on August 19, while Banker was held two days later.

