2 cops suspended, 2 others transferred after dance bar sting in Thane

In a crackdown by the Thane Police top brass, two senior police inspectors were suspended and two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) were transferred after dance bars were found to be operating in their jurisdictions.

The matter came to light on Monday when a Marathi news channel aired footage of a sting operation that its correspondents had conducted, which showed dance bars operating, flouting the rules as well as restrictions put into place in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Two of these bars were under the jurisdiction of Naupada police station, while the third was under the Vartak Nagar police station.

The issue snowballed as the day progressed with leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis calling for action against the police. Hours later, state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil announced that the Director General of Police, Maharashtra had been instructed to look into the matter and submit a report.

Late on Monday night, Thane Police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh issued orders suspending senior inspector Anil Mangle from Naupada and senior inspector Sanjay Gaikwad from Vartak Nagar, while ACP Nita Padwi from Naupada division and ACP Pankaj Shirsat from Vartak Nagar division were transferred to the Thane Police control room. Singh has also instructed ACP (West region) Anil Kumbhare to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

“The process of permanently cancelling the licences of all the three bars, which were operating under the guise of orchestra bars, has been initiated. We have also written to the Thane Municipal Corporation recommending that all three bars be sealed,” a Thane Police officer said.