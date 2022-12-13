Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2 cut ATM machine in Bhiwandi, loot over 26 lakh

2 cut ATM machine in Bhiwandi, loot over 26 lakh

mumbai news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 12:38 AM IST

BHIWANDI: Two unidentified thieves broke into an ATM of HDFC Bank using gas cutters on Saturday and looted ₹26 lakh, said Narpoli police, Bhiwandi

Chetan Patil, assistant police inspector, Narpoli police station said, “We will also question the cash transporting agency contracted by the HDFC. We have formed a team and got to know that the suspects might be from Haryana.” (Image for representation)
ByNK Gupta

BHIWANDI: Two unidentified thieves broke into an ATM of HDFC Bank using gas cutters on Saturday and looted 26 lakh, said Narpoli police, Bhiwandi. The incident happened at Purna village near the bus stop in Bhiwandi.

“We have registered a case of robbery against unknown persons and are investigating further,” said a police officer, adding that the kiosk was charred due to the use of a gas cutter.

Chetan Patil, assistant police inspector, Narpoli police station said, “We will also question the cash transporting agency contracted by the HDFC. Two suspects had covered their faces and targeted the ATM without any guard. We have formed a team and got to know that the suspects might be from Haryana.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP