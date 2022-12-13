2 cut ATM machine in Bhiwandi, loot over 26 lakh

BHIWANDI: Two unidentified thieves broke into an ATM of HDFC Bank using gas cutters on Saturday and looted ₹26 lakh, said Narpoli police, Bhiwandi. The incident happened at Purna village near the bus stop in Bhiwandi.

“We have registered a case of robbery against unknown persons and are investigating further,” said a police officer, adding that the kiosk was charred due to the use of a gas cutter.

Chetan Patil, assistant police inspector, Narpoli police station said, “We will also question the cash transporting agency contracted by the HDFC. Two suspects had covered their faces and targeted the ATM without any guard. We have formed a team and got to know that the suspects might be from Haryana.”